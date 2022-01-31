$253.22 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce $253.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.40 million and the highest is $262.54 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.50.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $18.62 on Monday, reaching $295.87. 578,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,788. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.86.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

