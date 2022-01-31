$274.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $274.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.10 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

