2,927 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.