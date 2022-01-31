$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.97 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. 3,576,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.