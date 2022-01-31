30,000 Shares in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $24.33 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

