300,000 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXII. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $5,307,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $372,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXII opened at $9.66 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

