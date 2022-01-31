300,000 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OHPA stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

