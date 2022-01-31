$330.55 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $330.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the lowest is $277.10 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $990.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $10.64. 901,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

