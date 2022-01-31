$353.00 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report sales of $353.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.33 million to $394.00 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $421.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of CMP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,074. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $39,457,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

