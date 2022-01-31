$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 180,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

