$464.04 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce sales of $464.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the lowest is $458.10 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.68. The stock had a trading volume of 653,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.