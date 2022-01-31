46,750 Shares in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 260.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

