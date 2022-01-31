500,000 Shares in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVAN opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

