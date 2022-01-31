$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report sales of $51.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $25.73.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.