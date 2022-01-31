54,011 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

