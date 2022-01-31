54,781 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.41 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

