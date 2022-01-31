56,962 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

