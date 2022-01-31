$63.63 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $63.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $64.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.70 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of PAYA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 866,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,556. Paya has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Paya by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

