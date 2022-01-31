7,000 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 167.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,718,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

