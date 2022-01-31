7,200 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

