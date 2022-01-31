79,880 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,343,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

