$809.23 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $809.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the highest is $827.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of GES opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 21.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

