900 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 323.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,212.50 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $961.66 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,233.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

