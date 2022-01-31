$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $99.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.32 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $397.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $399.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $434.94 million, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $441.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. 309,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,146. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

