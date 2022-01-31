AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

