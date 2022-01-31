AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.
Shares of AAR stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
