Abbott Laboratories Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.