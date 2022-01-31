Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.