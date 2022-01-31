Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045103 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00114298 BTC.
Abyss Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “
Abyss Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
