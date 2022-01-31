Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,419 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

