Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,348,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Acushnet worth $389,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

