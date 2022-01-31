Aditus (ADI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,487.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Aditus has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $32,897.07 and $91,487.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

