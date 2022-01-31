Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$133.09 million and a P/E ratio of 72.73.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.