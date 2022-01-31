Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MILN stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

