Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $608,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after buying an additional 376,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 437,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 294,231 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,280,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.25 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

