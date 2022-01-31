Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $651,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.