Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $69.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.