Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 71.5% in January

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.0 days.

Shares of Aedifica stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.00. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEDFF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aedifica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

