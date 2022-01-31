Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 170.2% in January

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

