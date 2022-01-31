Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,342 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $108,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. 1,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

