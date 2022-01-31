AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. 9,739,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,018. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

