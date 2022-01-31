Alan Scott Sells 19,650 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) insider Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.50), for a total transaction of £152,877 ($206,256.07).

Shares of LON:MWY traded up GBX 11.56 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 779.56 ($10.52). 70,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($9.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 828.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

