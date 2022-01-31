Alan Scott Sells 19,650 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) insider Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.50), for a total transaction of £152,877 ($206,256.07).
Shares of LON:MWY traded up GBX 11.56 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 779.56 ($10.52). 70,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($9.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 828.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.
