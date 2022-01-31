Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $143.76 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00243663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00077812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00106103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

