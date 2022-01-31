Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $151.98 million and $13.38 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00249045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00077423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00106324 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001894 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

