Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $463.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

