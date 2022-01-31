Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alleghany by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $658.23 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $666.76 and a 200-day moving average of $663.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.