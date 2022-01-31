Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $128,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $57,329,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.