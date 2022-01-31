Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.