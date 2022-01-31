Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

