Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 320,077 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $3,389,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $3,272,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $3,014,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

CBAN opened at $17.00 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

