Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 106 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graham by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graham by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Graham by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $574.34 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.02 and a 200 day moving average of $608.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

